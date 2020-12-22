SAT-B RELEASES “BEAUTIFUL” VISUALIZER FEAT. MEDDY OFF ‘ROMANTIC SOUNDS’ EP

Award-winning Burundian superstar, Sat-B has released a new Visualizer off ROMANTIC SOUNDS EP,

Sat-B showcases his lyrical prowess and melodious voice in this enchanting love sound, The R&B, Afro Beats songs featuring the best of Rwandan Artist Meddy.

Visualizer directed by Kent-P and Irina Tishkova

Shot in Burundi

Known for his warm, soothing seductive vocals, Sat-B’s anticipated first EP is a celebration of love and life, while showcasing his great songwriting skills and flawless harmonies. ROMANTIC SOUNDS features collaborations with some of the top acts in the music industry across Africa such as Meddy (Rwanda) and Herbert Skillz (Uganda).

Romantic Sounds EP LINK: http://africori.to/romanticsounds.oyd