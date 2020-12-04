Sat-B emits love vibrations in a new EP ROMANTIC SOUNDS

Award-winning Burundian superstar, Sat-B has released a new EP ROMANTIC SOUNDS, Sat-B showcases his lyrical prowess and melodious voice in this enchanting love sounds, The R&B, Afro Beats songs featuring the best of Burundian sounds and Afro Beat is set to resonate well with many African lovers.

Known for his warm, soothing seductive vocals, Sat-B’s anticipated first EP is a celebration of love and life, while showcasing his great songwriting skills and flawless harmonies. ROMANTIC SOUNDS features collaborations with some of the top acts in the music industry across Africa such as Meddy (Rwanda) and Herbert Skillz (Uganda).

Sat-B says, “This is a simple song about the different dynamics of love in different relationships,” adding, “It was a pleasure to be in Tanzania to collaborate with my brother from Rwanda Meddy for the first time. Great to work with Ugandan fast rising Producer Herbert Skillz, Yogo Beats (Tanzania), K Da Great (Kenya), Jigger Beat and Amir Pro, I hope all East Africans and our fans beyond the region will love ROMANTIC SOUNDS.

”Baby Girl ft Hebert Skillz VIdeo

Sat-B is definitely keeping the momentum of a superb 2020 following the release of his songs: “Umubabaro”and “Gacugere” earlier this year. ROMANTIC SOUNDS is the perfect project to introduce Sat-B to East Africa, and the larger Africa Continent. With a wide catalogue of music including “Beautiful ft Meddy”, “Baby Girl ft Herbert Skillz” and “Ce Soir” the hitmaker has two albums under his belt: “Inkuru Y’Ukuri (2010) and “Iwacu” (2016).Over the years, Sat-B has bagged a number of local and continental awards such as Buja Music Awards for Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist & Song Of The Year 2018.

Speaking on the new project, he says, “I hope all my fans can connect with ROMANTIC SOUNDS EP, because through it I have decided to let everyone see through my heart. The Project touches on all things love and life. Each and every song in the EP communicates to everyday life and on relationships,” adding, “It will make you fall in love all over again.”

The 9-track project features new hit singles including, “Miss You”, “Talk To Me”, “Beautiful” featuring Meddy, “Baby Girl” featuring Herbert Skillz, “Waiting”, “Cousin”, “Ce Soir” featuring Herbert Skillz, “Niko Bien” and “Sidibe”.

ROMANTIC SOUNDS EP STREAMING LINK: https://africori.to/romanticsounds