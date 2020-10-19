SAsinger Kekelingo presents: A night of KEKELINGO

Vth Season’s Kekelingo (of The Muffinz fame) will present his new music as a solo artist for the first time through live performance at a specially curated event titled KEKELINGO. At KEKELINGO the muso will debut two new singles that speak to the times that we’re in: reflecting on society today.

“To all Lingonians join me in celebration of my spiritual calling in music,” Kekelingo shares. He adds: “Lingonians can expect to see me pour out my heart in songs as I’ll be presenting the works of KEKELINGO music for the very first time.” Don’t miss out on the KEKELINGO event taking place on Friday, 23 October 2020 at the Venice Bar and Restaurant in Melville. Doors open at 6pm.

Kekelingo’s solo career was launched in April this year with the release of his single Khonza featuring Eastern Cape’s South African Voice of Modern Afro Soul, Ami Faku.

Khonza is sung in a language called “KEKELINGO” which is Kekelingo’s own spiritual language expressed and sung through chant, with no meaning but translates through the emotion of feeling. It is inspired by the day Kekelingo was born and his reason and purpose for being on earth.

You can stream and download Kekelingo’s Khonza with Ami Faku here: http://platoon.lnk.to/Khonza

