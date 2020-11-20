SA’s Something Soweto alerts the festive mood with a new anthem

Today the multi award winning singer, songwriter, producer and composer, Samthing Soweto, and certified hit maker, DeMthuda, officially kick off summer 2020 with their new single ‘Weekend’.

When speaking about the inspiration behind the song, the talented vocalist simply said: “I believe in alone time. You can find yourself doing a lot of things for people throughout the week, but the weekend is mine.”

Earlier in the year, Samthing Soweto was the only artist to feature twice on Cassper Nyovest’s album ‘Any Minute Now’ with fan favourite ‘Friday Night’ and ‘Ngwanesu’. The rapper took to Twitter to express how he felt about working with the talented musician: “Samthing Soweto is an amazing artist. A soothing voice and a special talent. Been meaning to work with him and he blessed me tonight.”

2019 saw Samthing Soweto dominate charts with the hit single ‘Amantombazane’ off the Scorpion Kings’ self-titled album. He then officially established himself as a household name with the success of ‘Akulaleki’ featuring Sha Sha (certified platinum), ‘AmaDM’ featuring MFR Souls, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small; and ‘Lotto’ featuring Mlindo the Vocalist. The record breaking singing sensation broke the South African Apple Music record for the highest number of users “pre-adding” his debut album “Isiphithiphithi” to their personal libraries before the official launch; while simultaneously holding the number one spot with his single ‘Akulaleki’. This South African record was previously held by international superstar Billie Eilish.

It would have never been summer without Samthing Soweto’s voice playing on long drives home, in cars passing by, with friends or at the festive season’s biggest events.

Stream or Download ‘Weekend’ here: platoon.lnk.to/weekend