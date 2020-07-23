SA’s Golden Voice Ami Faku in hail of milestones

Written by on July 23, 2020

 Eastern Cape’s South African Voice of Modern Afro Soul, Ami Faku, has added another GOLD selling single to her impressive catalogue of music, this time for poignant single Imali featuring Blag Diamond, which also lends itself as the album title of her debut offering.

Imali is the second single off Ami Faku’s debut album to go GOLD in the space of a month, and her fifth single to reach this impressive milestone.

Ami Faku’s GOLD announcement for Imali comes off the back of receiving an outstanding four SAMA nominations in highly sought-after categories namely: Record Of The Year, Female Artist Of The Year, Newcomer Of The Year, and Best Afro Pop Album.

“This has been an honour as a lot of people came together to make sure my debut album is what it is today. This has made all the hard work seem noticed and I’m thankful,” shares Ami Faku.

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
