Gospel Prodigy Samantha Mundo Soars with New Single ‘Hallelujah’ featuring DJ Tira

Samantha Mundo, a 17-year-old gospel sensation, has dropped “Hallelujah,” a song that also features renowned DJ Tira.

The stirring song celebrates faith and trust in God.

“Hallelujah” is already regarded as a modern gospel classic and is sure to move listeners of all ages with its uplifting lyrics and impassioned voices.

The young musician’s cooperation with renowned DJ Tira is proof of Samantha’s rising stature in the gospel music industry and her talent for fusing many genres and styles in a meaningful and effective way.

Samantha discusses the song’s origins, her collaboration with DJ Tira, and the messages she wants to share with listeners through her music.

“The message I want to convey through this new release is one of belief and faith,” says Samantha, She hopes people remember that God will always be there for them, they just have to have faith and believe.

The experience of working with DJ Tira was a lot of fun.

Gospel prodigy Samantha Mundo ropes in @DJTira in new single ‘Hallelujah’ https://t.co/vxjHYyZ05H via @ZimTainment — Celebrity Gossip ZW (@CelebGossipZW) February 3, 2023

The young artist welcomed every thought that entered his head and genuinely delighted in the process.

The song “Hallelujah” is accompanied by an energetic and colorful video.

This video will inspire and uplift you with its vibrant images and vivacious dance moves.

The dancers exhibit their talent and love for their craft as they move with an infectious sense of rhythm. The sophisticated choreography and vivid, strong colors combine to make for a truly uplifting experience.

Watch Hallelujah below, and be sure to listen to the song via your preferred online retailer.