SAHHA Nominated Co Kayn And Tru Hitz Release “The Wave” Mixtape

Written by on April 21, 2021

 

Having been behind some of our favorite South African Hip-Hop records, Tru Hitz and Co Kayn collaborate and release “The Wave” mixtape.

Listen to “The Wave” here

The Wave” sets as their duo’s (DreamTrax) full body project debut however, they individually have earned their stripes and solid production repertoires. Co Kayn is a SAHHA nominated producer with production credits ranging from Fetty Wap, Emtee, Stogie T, Riky Rick and Da Les while Tru Hitz has produced for the likes of Stilo Magolide, Big Zulu, DJ Speedsta, Stogie T, Youngsta CPT and more.

The two joining forces, one can expect audio pleasure!

The seven track mixtape is a fusion that showcases the duo’s production DNA and sound design ranging from R&B, Hip-Hop as well as the new age Trap sound. Allied as features are South African Hip-Hop heavyweights; Stogie T, Youngsta CPT, Bigstar Johnson, Yanga Chief as well as the new age Hip-Hop and R&B rising stars Jay Claude, Lucille Slade, Espiquet, Maglera Doe Boy, Indigo Stella, Dibi and Jay Hood to name a few.
Author

Kendrick Lebron

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like
0 0

Stonebwoy teams up with Vic Mensa on new anthemic song, Blessing

April 21, 2021

0 0

R30 000 towards your live music thanks to Concert SA

April 16, 2021

0 0

Rouge is back with iconic bars on her latest single ‘W.A.G.’

April 16, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

R30 000 towards your live music thanks to Concert SA

Thumbnail
Previous post

TAY IWAR UNVEILS NEW EP ‘LOVE & ISOLATION’

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST