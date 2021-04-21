SAHHA Nominated Co Kayn And Tru Hitz Release “The Wave” Mixtape

Having been behind some of our favorite South African Hip-Hop records, Tru Hitz and Co Kayn collaborate and release “The Wave” mixtape.

Listen to “The Wave” here

“The Wave” sets as their duo’s (DreamTrax) full body project debut however, they individually have earned their stripes and solid production repertoires. Co Kayn is a SAHHA nominated producer with production credits ranging from Fetty Wap, Emtee, Stogie T, Riky Rick and Da Les while Tru Hitz has produced for the likes of Stilo Magolide, Big Zulu, DJ Speedsta, Stogie T, Youngsta CPT and more.

The two joining forces, one can expect audio pleasure!