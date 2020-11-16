SA ward-winning producer Mus scales releases a debut EP

Mfundo Mbuli who is affectionately known as Scales in the music industry has gone from being an award-winning producer to releasing his own EP. The EP is titled Mtoni named after Scales hometown- Middelburg. When describing why he chose the title Mtoni, he says it because the transition from secluded homelands to Johannesburg is very tricky. From feelings of loneliness, to the ever-growing pressure to fit in, It’s easy for one to lose themselves in the lights and the fast paced pleasures of the city of gold.

In the EP Scales also reflects on his transition from being a boy to a man. The feel of the EP draws inspiration from the authentic South African sounds of Afro Soul/Pop with a dash of RnB/Hip-hop. Tailored to appeal to South Africans, Scales hopes the EP brings everyone who listens to joy and some good vibes.

Fans can look forward to songs such as “Thato” that is already taking SA by storm. Before deciding to be known as an artist, Scales earned his stripes by working behind the scenes, learning how the magic of music is brewed. He produced music for many artists, the journey wasn’t easy but has afforded him a great deal of opportunities such as co-producing songs like Don’t Panic by Dj Speedsta ft Nomuzi, Pasop by Cashtime Life, Love Letter to my Fans by Donald ft Gobbs, Tse Blind & Wena by MaE, Korruption by K.O. He has also worked with several other artists such as, Shekhinah, Kid X, Maggz, KO, DJ Gobbs, Loyiso Gijana, Mariechan and Manu Worldstar

His biggest achievement was being chosen to part of K.O’s team to represent South Africa at one of the biggest music festivals in America Texas and co-producing Rose Gold by Shekinah that went platinum and won best album at the 2018 SAMAs. Scales currently has a single out on radio featured with Riky Rick called “Sunday” released under Coke Studio and its doing very well as an upcoming artist.