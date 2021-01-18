SA SONGSTRESS Julia Church MAKES WAVES ABROAD

Based in the UK by way of Durban, Julia Church grew up enamoured by the sounds of trailblazers Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon and Nora Jones. Thanks to several features on dance tracks amassing over 50 million streams; most notably Tez Cadey’s “Walls” and Mozambo & Basic Tape’s “Bright Side”, Church began to garner recognition early on, before heading to university.

At eighteen Julia decided to further herself artistically, moving to the UK to study music production at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) learning the creative skills that have led to her unmistakable sound, one that draws ties to her childhood idols.

Producing and writing all of her own music, is a key part of her sound that’s won her fans across the globe, yet she finds herself having to make the distinction that she IS her own producer, a question rarely thrown at male artists. “Maybe it’s just a reflection on me and my past experiences in male-dominant sessions but I feel like I am more reserved when I write with a group of guys as if my ideas aren’t as worthy and I’m just there to sing, even though writing is where my love really lies.”, says Julia, ‘’Writing is the ultimate form of catharsis for me.”

With two EP’s under her belt (2019’s ​‘Take What You Want, Do As You Please’​ and 2020’s ​‘To Have, Not Just To Hold’)​ Julia continues to forge her way into the limelight. She’s picked up support this year from ​Spotify (New Music Friday, Easy, Your Coffee Break, Stress Buster), Apple Music (Todays’ Acoustics, Future Hits, Breaking Pop) Clash, Girls Are Awesome ​and​ Earmilk o​n recent singles, as well as selling out her first headline show in London, followed by a slew of live performances at Bush Hall, Electric Brixton, Oslo and Printworks.

Ahead of the Summer season in SA, Julia has worked with some of the country’s top talents to produce a variety of sounds, bringing her mesmerising vocals & soulful lyrics. Releasing her own singles and collaborations over the next few weeks with musicians such as The Kiffness’ Dave Scott, Sun-EL, Lemon & Herb, and Goldfish – it’s a busy season ahead for this unique songstress.