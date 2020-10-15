SA SONGSTRESS HOLLY REY EDGES CLOSER TO THE CREATIVE HUB

When the award winning singer Holly Rey’s second single “You” achieved multi-platinum status earlier this year, the recording artist started looking seriously at moving Johannesburg ( know as the hub of South African creatives) on a more permanent basis.

“KZN is my home and no doubt it’s where my heart is, but most of the production companies and agencies that feed the entertainment industry are all upcountry. The people I want to work with or collaborate on projects with are all there. It just makes sense to have a base where the pulse is,” says the young artist.

Holly Rey flung the doors of the South African music scene with a banger and 2018 summer anthem titled “Deeper” that when on to fetch Holly her first SAMA (South African Music Awards) under the biggest category Record Of The Year.

Reading of her multi-platinum status and plans for a move to Gauteng, WeStay’s General Manager, Gail Hamilton-Brown got in touch with Holly. She offered her a stunning, newly decorated apartment situated at Westpoint, in the heart of Sandton. The WeStay group is a niche, flexible-term accommodation provider offering a particular brand of serviced short- or long-stay apartment living options. WeStay is situated in central locations, within walking distance to key business and leisure landmarks in the city. They felt that as a woman pioneering new spaces, winning awards and being a general boss lady at 24, that Holly deserved some home comforts, along with the convenience and safety that is part of their core tenets.

“When Gail called to congratulate me on my multi-platinum status and offered to help with my transition to Jozi, it was the perfect solution for my Nomadic lifestyle.” Holly can focus on career matters and leave housekeeping chores to the professionals. HI-speed wi-fi and other business-focused conveniences will allow her to work while she’s in Jozi, but she can also pack up and go whenever work requires her to travel.

The two bed, two bath apartment with its beautifully appointed kitchen is perfect for a girl who prefers a home cooked meal. Her role as one of the Flying Fish Campaign Ambassadors for the “Clubhouse” and the fact that the cream of eGoli’s restaurants are on hand nearby might keep her out of that kitchen though.