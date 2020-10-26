Sa singer KayLow releases another nostalgia number ‘Something’

Written by on October 27, 2020

Kaylow, real name Kelello Sengoana, is undoubtedly one of the best vocalists to ever grace the South African music scene. He has proven himself time and time again, starting from his debut album “Reach Out” which featured timeless classics such as Cry For LoveNothing BetterGreatest Love and of course The Soul Café which saw him scoop Best Male Vocalist at the International House Music Awards.

 

Most recently, after sometime of not releasing any music Kaylow came back to claim his throne as a lead featured artist on tracks such as Settle DownHappy For You and Piki Piki, which brought much needed soul in this Amapiano infested landscape. Finally, all the music lovers need not wait any longer as Kaylow releases his solo track, titled Something. In true Kaylow fashion, whilst making you dance, the song erupts beautiful emotions and has you singing along up until the needle stops. When asked about the song, he was brief and said: ‘The song is inspired by feelings that have existed over 12 years but never got to be expressed and enjoyed because of the fear of drama and heartbreak that occurs in relationships’ 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
