SA RAPPER Cassper Nyovest DROPS A VIDEO FOR HIS LEAD SINGLE ‘Bonginkosi’

Multi-award-winning  rapper Cassper Nyovest aka Mufassa aka abuti fill up has dropped a new music video for the motivational  single ‘Bonginkosi’ featuring the legendary Kwaito artist Zola 7 whose real name is Bonginkosi as well.  The song comes off his latest album which dropped back in September which has been doing quite well since its release.

Bonginkosi is one of the songs off  his fourth studio album titled Any Minute Now that has dropped last month, the album that has been mostly propelled by the birth of his first child  mirrors the evolution of sound the in the state of mind and the level of maturity Cassper is currently at as an artist. It fusion quite an array of sophisticated sounds traditional jazz, Afrosoul, kwaito and gospel.

 

