SA RAPPER AKA DROPS NEW EP ‘BHOVAMANIA’

The Megacy can finally rest because hip hop’s main event, BHOVAMANIA, is here! After announcing in late September that he is done with the album, today AKA finally releases his highly anticipated album, ‘Bhovamania’. Listen to it here.

Inspired by his love for wrestling, on the project fans will find an assortment of tracks to suit their musical needs. The title and overarching creative is an ode to AKA’s love of sport, particularly wrestling, and brings out his alter ego persona. At 13 tracks the album includes features from some of the most notable names including Sho Madjozi, K.O, Yanga Chief, L-Tido and more.

Last week, AKA shared “Casino” ft. Sho Madjozi which was met with great critical praise. Previously he shared ‘Cross My Heart’, ‘Energy’ featuring Gemini Major and ‘Monuments’ featuring award winning Yanga Chief.

“This is my first conceptual album and I am really excited about how everyone experiencing it,” said the certified hitmaker.

In Mega we trust, and when it’s all said done, AKA continues to assert himself as the future of South African hip hop with ‘BHOVAMANIA’.

Listen to ‘BHOVAMANIA’ here and keep an eye out for more coming soon.