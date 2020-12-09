SA musician Sjava Releases EP Titled “Umsebenzi”

Award winning singer Sjava Releases EP Titled “Umsebenzi” Sjava has released his highly-anticipated and long-awaited new musical offering; a four-track EP titled Umsebenzi. It’s been two long years since Sjava dropped his own body of work and, although he has been featured on a number tracks with fellow artists such as Beast, Blaq Diamond and K.O., fans and supporters have been calling for a release from the BET winner; and he has delivered. The four-track EP is a small taste of what’s more to come from the singer/songwriter, who recently established his record label, 1020 Cartel, with co-founder and producer Ruff Nkosi.

The EP was unveiled at a surprise launch event hosted by StarrStruck studios in Midrand on Thursday 3 December.In typical Sjava fashion Umsebenzi explores the themes of trials, tribulations, redemption, faith and love.

“Ikusasa”, the lead single from the EP, confronts the anxiety of facing an uncertain future while “Umcebo” reminds us that even when faced with anxieties and uncertainties, the gift of love and wisdom will see us through. On the tracks “Imigomo nemibandela” and “Maduze”, Sjava does what he does best by speaking directly to our hearts on matters of love and longing.

Sjava worked with producers Delayde and Webmoms, Vuyo Manyike, Zadok and Ruff on Umsebenzi.

Umsebenzi is now available on all digital platforms stream here