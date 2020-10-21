SA Musician Mnqobi Yazo to Release eagerly Awaited Debut Album- ‘Impi’

Afro-Pop Musician, Mnqobi Yazo has collaborated with various artists such as: Big Zulu on ‘Vuma Dlozi’  Shwi noMthekhala on their latest single ‘uThando’ and also release his single Sabela. Within a week of its release, ’Sabela’ successfully gained major airplay and reached No 6 on The South African Top 100 Radio Monitor Charts. This spearheaded the single to hit a number of 20 million impacts through the South African Radio Monitor Charts. The single has been in the top 20 chart from the day it was released on the 10th of July till now

The album has 20 tracks with very minimal features as Mnqobi wanted to allow his fans to take on his personal journey with him through his authentic African sound, on 3 songs he features Shwi noMthekhala,

Musiholiq and Nobuhle. The album took 10 months to piece together and we hope it will be your favorite album because we had made fun creating it for you.

