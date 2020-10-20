SA MUSICAL DUO Chilla No Somnyama TAKE ON GBV

Durban Musical duo, Chilla No Somnyama are taking GBV head on in their new single & Music Video titled Ulaka and they are taking SA by storm. The song brought the artists attention after the trailer to the video was released on Youtube, causing a frenzy in Durban.Ulaka which means anger is perfectly portrayed in the music video that gives any viewer a glimpse into the GBV that happens in South Africa. GBV has been a hot topic in the country and these 2 artists use their platform to speak out against GBV.

Bongani Madlala also known by his stage name “chilla” and Mondli Mkhulisi also known by his stage name “Somnyama” met by chance back 2014 at the spanks club auditions. Chilla was born in 1987 in Howick West, he then moved to Durban in 2012 to explore his career options and that’s when his music was also rising.

Somnyama was born in 1989 In Estcourt and moved to Durban In 2010 initially for the world cup but the beauty of durban swept him away and his love for music traveled with him and became even better when he met and collaborated with chilla back in 2014.