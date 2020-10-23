SA Kekelingo BLAZES IT UP WITH two new singles ft Amanda Black & Zoë Modiga

Vth Season’s Kekelingo (of The Muffinz fame) has just dropped two new singles, Getsemaneand Siyaphi ft Amanda Black & Zoë Modiga, ahead of his live sold out performance tonight, performing for the first time as a solo artist.

Both singles speak to the times that we’re in, reflecting on society today. Siyaphi? A question to humanity and for self-introspection, which means where are we going? As a society and as a nation.

“Siyaphi is one of the hardest songs that I have ever worked on, in my musical creative process,” shares Kekelingo. “This question came in song after the outrage of gender-based violence and the brutal killings of women in my community and in South Africa at large. I often wonder what kind of partner will my daughters/nieces marry or be with. I think our generation of men have a lot of inner work to do and to erase the role of patriarchy. My wish is to see a new future for the next generation of the boy child, who is taught self-love and not violence toward any human being,” he adds.

About Getsemane, Kekelingo shares: “Getsemane is a sacred place where one prays and asks for spiritual guidance. A prayer to the creator of life. Our Father/Mother earth. Do you hear our prayers, when we ask for our heart’s desires and dreams of fulfilling our purpose here on earth? Let your will be done with my life on earth.”

You can stream and download Kekelingo’s Getsemane and Siyaphi ft Amanda Black & Zoë Modiga here: https://platoon.lnk.to/kekelingo