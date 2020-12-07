SA hitmaker Sketchy Bongo take on global stage with ‘Melody’

Award winning multi-platinum selling South African producer Sketchy Bongo teams up US remixers Beatz Akademy for this reimagined version of his lockdown hit. ‘Melody’ originally featuring singer-songwriter Kyle Deutsch, was already a nod to the Latin music – and this remix takes it one step further with the inclusion of TikTok breakout Dixson Waz from the Dominican Republic.

The single, a tribute to the lady in MAMA award winning and multiple SAMA nominee Kyle’s life – is a bouncy pop song with the previously mentioned distinct Latin feel, on which he lays it down for his mamacita, and now with the help of Dixson Waz on the mic, his mamacita will certainly respond.

Says Kyle, “Sketchy is a genius. I call him Yoda, ha-ha. We’ve been making music together for about 8 years now and it’s been crazy to watch our musical synergy grow. He knows what I’m supposed to sound like on a record before I do and that’s been instrumental in the success of the records we have released together thus far”

“The remix of melody is really great. Beatz Akademy created something really authentic to the genre. Dixson Waz brought his own flavour and really took the track in a great direction. I hope this remix is enjoyed even more locally and in countries all over the world” adds Sketchy Bongo.

MELODY (Beatz Akademy Remix) feat. Kyle Deutsch & Dixson Waz is now available on all digital streaming platforms.