SA gqom producer Que drops a highly anticipated debut E.P

Hot off the heels of his single “Night Vision” featuring Nana Atta, Mampintsha & Karyendasoul, Que drops his highly anticipated debut E.P titled “We Don’t Play the Same Gqom”

“Night Vision” which dropped this past week has made quite an impression on the streets, seeing it Playlisted across major campus and community stations and becoming a fan favourite on streaming platforms. The E.P features quite an exciting cast with the likes of Babes Wodumo, Karyendasoul, Mampintsha and Madanon making this one of the most exciting projects to come out of Durban this spring. With so much support in such a short space of time, Que is sure to be one to look out for in the Dance music scene this festive season.

Click Here To Stream/Download EP

E.P Track list: