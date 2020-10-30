SA DJ SLIQE COLLABORATES WITH CHRISTYLE NUMEN TO GIVE US “NOMAYINI”

Award winning DJ and producer, Sliqe has proved to be one of the most important personnel of the current crop in the hip hop genre. Since his breakthrough single Do like I Do which earned him a South African Music Award (SAMA), Sliqe has a track record that has made him one of the most sought-after DJs in the country, spear-heading the hip hop genre with a fresh breath that appeals to all.

DJ Sliqe is not just a talented DJ and producer, he’s a dream come true. His ability to bring to life some of our dream collaborations has seen him reign supreme for 3 consecutive albums. Further solidifying himself as an important piece of the puzzle in the South African Music scene, Sliqe has broadened his relationship with Sony Music Entertainment by becoming the Head of A&R: Hip-hop & RnB.

In 2019 Sliqe dropped his third project, “Injayam Vol. 2” which landed him another chart topping single in Spaan Saam featuring Kwesta and a SAMA nomination. The album had a star-studded line up, featuring the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Anatii, K.O and Emtee but in true Sliqe style it equally bought to the forefront some of the best upcoming talent such as SA’s Got Talent winner, Tholwana Mohale, Naye Ayla, Maglera Doe Boy, The Big Hash, Flame… The list is endless.

Whilst we are still bopping our heads to his classics, Sliqe got into studio with Christyle Numen to create and present to us another season banger titled “Nomayini”. When asked about the song and collab, this is what the DJ & Producer had to say:

“Nomayini is a song that screams about freedom and growth. It’s an urban motivational song that reminds us to keep pushing through the daily struggles we have in life.

The song is speaking from a perspective of a person who can look back on their struggles and celebrate how far they’ve come. I chose Christyle to be part of the song because he’s a talent that I heard over the net and decided to believe in. He’s God sent. I discovered him through Josiah the disciple. He discovered him on insta then proceeded to record a hip-hop song with him. He asked me to help him on production. After mixing the kids vocals I loved what I was hearing and decided to send him more tracks to work on. We haven’t stopped since then”

Nomayini is the first offering from the second instalment of Sliqe’s Navy Black project, Navy Black II which is set to drop sometime in 2021.

Listen To Nomayini HERE