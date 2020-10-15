SA DJ / BUSINESS WOMAN ZINHLE BAGS ANOTHER ONE

Right off the heels of being announced to be stepping up as the new CEO of sparkling wine brand, Boulevard Rosé South Africa’s favourite girl Dj Zinhle has scooped the Pan African Artist of the Year winner at the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMA) with her chaotic single Umlilo (Zulu word translating to Fire).

Ecstatic Zinhle took to social media upon receipt expressing gratitude for the award she has confessed is the first musical award she has ever received

“Hey, what’s up everyone? My name is DJ Zinhle from South Africa. I’ve actually never won an award before and this means a lot to me.” – she exclaimed.

“On behalf of South Africa, Rethabile, Mvzzle and myself, we would like to thank you for celebrating the song with us. We love the song and we’re so glad that you love it so much that it actually won an award,”

NAMA is the country’s premier annual music awards ceremony, recognising musical excellence across all genres, from traditional to contemporary as well as paying tribute to the various facets of musical production in Namibia, as well as in Africa.