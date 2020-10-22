S.A SONGBIRD NASRENE defines spring with “Parties in the Park”

The David Gresham Record Company is proud to announce NASRENE’s new single, “Parties in the Park”, which will be released on 23 October 2020 through David Gresham Records in Africa and BMG Rights Management (Benelux) BV worldwide.

NASRENE teamed up with Dutch songwriter and producer David Westmeijer to write “Parties in the Park”. The summer song caught the attention of BMG Rights Management (Benelux) BV, who signed the track for distribution and marketing in conjunction with David Gresham Records. “Parties in the Park” is a feel-good song that makes you want to dance and sing along. “It’s about making the best out of a tough situation. Life changed for everyone so suddenly and we wanted to create something that would make us feel happy and hopeful again”, says Nasrene.

Born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nasrene started her career as a singing-songwriting pharmacist wanting to pursue her ultimate passion. Having a background in healthcare, it’s in her nature to make people want to feel good, feel better and she carries that through in her music.

In 2019, Nasrene focused on exploring her artistry and finding her voice. She was involved in many songwriting sessions in South Africa and Europe alongside global acts from The Voice, Eurovision as well as American Idol. She signed a global recording deal with world renowned independent record label David Gresham Records and has since worked with artists from around the world, including songwriters and producers from BMG Benelux, Cloud 9 music, as well as Armin van Buuren’s Armada music. In March 2020 Nasrene released her debut EP “Girl with Feelings” which produced the hit single “Love You Through the Pain”.