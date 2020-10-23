S.a rapper AKA’s new single births a raging mess

There’s a glitch in the system as the Supa Mega, AKA breaks the internet yet again, this time with the unannounced release of the single CASINO featuring Limpopo’s international superstar Sho Madjozi and trap sensation Flvme. The Supa Mega’s unannounced single is already topping the Apple Music charts and AKA covers Deezer’s New South Africa and New Afro as well as Spotify’s Aux playlists.

The EP titled BHOVAMANIA is already to pre-order download the new AKA single CASINO .