S.a rapper AKA’s new single births a raging mess

Written by on October 23, 2020

There’s a glitch in the system as the Supa Mega, AKA breaks the internet yet again, this time with the unannounced release of the single CASINO  featuring Limpopo’s international superstar Sho Madjozi and trap sensation Flvme. The Supa Mega’s unannounced single is already topping the Apple Music charts and AKA covers Deezer’s New South Africa and New Afro as well as Spotify’s Aux playlists.

The EP  titled  BHOVAMANIA is already to pre-order   download the new AKA single CASINO .

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
