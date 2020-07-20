S.A radio mogul BOB MABENA to unbox a gift for music Lovers

Renowned South African radio legend Bod Mabena celebrates his birthday and releases a compilation titled “Jammers House Volume 1”. The 12 track album includes nostalgic hits such as “Sing it back”, I love the way you love me” and “share my love”.

Bob describes the compilation as a commercial body of work that has helped House music to be loved and cherished in South Africa.

“Each track is guaranteed to evoke fantastic memories of the early freedom years and the liberation of South Africa’s airwaves that saw the likes of household house music DJ’s such as DJ Fresh, DJ Monde , DJ Iggy Smalls dominate the house music genre in South Africa” explains Bob.

With an award-winning career spanning 31 years from being in corporate radio positions to hosting some of the biggest radio shows, Bob is still very much embracing his love for radio and house music to date.

‘This is Volume One – Enjoy! – Bob Mabena

pre-order album HERE

Meanwhile Bob , Kabza De Small , Tyler ICU  and Madumane have the Mzansi streets deluged by heavy steams of sweat from  a new hot Piano track they have  dropped this morning .

