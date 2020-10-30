S.A BORN UK based rapper 4 Eva Noir is dropping his latest track titled POP&BLOW

South African born UK based rapper, 4 Eva Noir just dropped a club banging track titled POP&BLOW. On an island all by himself, Sithembiso Khumalo better known as Stem, put together a catchy hip-hop track that’s inspired by the nostalgic moments of a great night out with friends. Fueled with bravado and a hint of arrogance, his effortless flows & punchlines paint a vivid picture that oozes nostalgia & confidence

In this lockdown pandemic, 4 Eva Noir created another hit all alone in his studio, as he always does. This track was a no brainer for this self-made artist; he knew right after he got the beat from American producer Manny Manhattan that it was time to celebrate! .

”This song just felt different, as soon as the beat came on, I started rapping immediately. It was such a feel-good moment and marker in my mind that I am here 4eva, I am here to stay. Now is the time for me to POP&BLOW”

This lawyer by profession; uses his alias 4 Eva Noir derived from <a mix between English and French meaning ‘forever black’.>He offers elements of empathy and encouragement through his music. Stuck in the Channel Islands during lockdown, he knows what it’s like to not fit in, which inspires the relatable music he crafts.

His unique sound offers the perfect mix of old school and new school Hip-Hop; an eclectic fusion of captivating music that caters for music lovers who embrace contemporary styles and yet still want to feel the authenticity of rap that’s carried itself through the ages.

4 Eva Noir is working on an EP that will definitely cement his place in the music industry, keep streaming POP&BLOW and his well-crafted discography on his streaming platforms.

The track is available on digital streaming platforms: