Ryan Murgatroyd & Sobantwana team up for their third collaborative outing, On My Mind

Following the hefty international success of their debut collaboration Wooma on Swoon Recordings back in July, and with their mammoth follow up Khuzeka on Get Physical still dominating airwaves and playlists the world over, iconic South African producer Ryan Murgatroyd and hotly-tipped vocalist Sobantwana now team up for their third collaborative outing, as they unveil the incredible new single, On My Mind.

Due for worldwide release on November 13 via Ryan’s burgeoning Swoon Recordings imprint, On My Mind sees Murgatroyd make a noticeable departure from the afro-influenced records he’s been putting out over the past twelve months, as he harks back to the classic vocal house roots championed throughout his early career for an impressive tenth release on Swoon.

An evocative, big room summer anthem, with elements reminiscent of his 2007 hit ‘Music Makes Me Feel’ on Toolroom, Ryan brings the old-school house sound right into the twenty-first century with mind-bending acid basslines, avantguard production techniques and an impossibly infectious top line courtesy of the aforementioned Sobantwana.

Speaking about the release, Ryan commented: “This track may seem like a new direction for me but truthfully I’ve been playing with vocal and filter house influences for a few years in my music. I wanted to do a classic house hook that sounded instantly like an old school classic but with a new take on the sonics. The acid riff takes it home and Sobanatwana, who normally does this really eclectic African sound, really shines in this disco queen context”