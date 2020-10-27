Rwandan Deejay Pius turns up the heat with ‘Ubushyube’ the remix

Written by on October 26, 2020

Rwandan Deejay Pius teams up with East Africa’s artists Marina Deborah, A Pass together and Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree for the remix of his  a summer smash hit titled ‘Ubushyube’

‘Ubushyube’ which  translates  to ‘heat’ is a upbeat with a weaving through Dancehall, RnB and Afro Beat. The Original was released back in July.

The music video shot and directed by Uganda’s Sasha Vybz and Rwandese Girishya Serge which also dropped this passed week is a welcome wave festive ambience with disco light and whisky glasses floating in the air. It has amassed   105 580 view serving the purpose of expanding  Deeiay Pius’s fan base benyond Rwanda.

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
