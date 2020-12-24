ROWLENE,shook the industry with the masterpiece 11:11

South African singer/songwriter Rowlene introduced her debut album 11:11 released on 13 November with single “STOP” . The sultry artist from Cape Town is claiming her spot in the music scene with her unmatched vocal prowess, distinct tone and fearless persona. 23-year-old Rowlene has been building her craft and climbing the charts collaborating with various noteworthy names. Now she makes a calculated step with the release of her album that is primed to shake up the industry.

“I feel the music should speak for itself, comments Rowlene. “It’s been a long time coming and we are finally here. I wanted my album to be a compilation of a playlist that I could listen to as well as the next person and so the process to curate the songs was meticulous and diligent.”

“Stop” is about understanding one’s purpose and the role and how indispensable you may be, Rowlene shares. She uses a cellphone charger as a metaphor of reference. ‘I’m tired of being a power source and I’m left empty and seeing how it affects me. It’s a feel-good song,’ she says. She explains Stop further: “You have to understand your self-worth and act on it. You’re your own biggest resource. The universe will return the frequencies you send out.” She counts on her emotionally textured voice to deliver the meaning with impact. ‘Music is so delicate and open to interpretation, but the emotions I evoke will be felt.’ concluded Rowlene. Other singles are “Danger,” “Sunday Morning” feat Manana and “Hypnotise” feat Nonso Amad.

Born Rowlene Bosman in Elsies River, Cape Town in 1997, she is the middle child and only girl in the family. She attended Valhalla Primary School and JE Klopper Primary School where she sang soprano in the school choir.

On a trip to Johannesburg, Rowlene met Nasty C, and they began collaborating which led to the 2016 hit “Phases” and the multi-platinum hit “SMA.” More collaborations and features followed with “Amen (A.Reece), “Dance With You” (Riky Rick), “Runaway” (Gemini Major) and Note to self” (Tellaman). Nasty C singed Rowlene to his Tall Racks Records

