Rowlene Releases “Curtain Call”

South African singer/songwriter, Rowlene, touched hearts this summer with her new single “Curtain Call,” which was released on Nasty C’s Tall Racks Records on the 13 September 2019.

On the record Rowlene elaborates about her past experiences and embraces freedom as she grows on her personal journey. The amazing introspective song was produced by pianist, record producer Mpilo Shabangu also known as MasterAflat (AKA, “The World Is Yours”).

The song will see Rowlene’s vocals soaring in a new pop direction as she educates us more about how she is learning to let go of her past and is ready to live her life with no regret.

The single launch party was held earlier this year.

“It’s a deeply personal song and I’m excited to share it with my fans,” rejoiced Rowlene.

Also who was present at the launch was Nasty C who remarked “I’m so excited for Rowlene and this project. She didn’t allow her sound to be swayed by those around her. It would have been so easy for her to do a more hip hop influenced record. So I commend her for staying true to herself and her voice.

Rowlene’s Curtain Call Official Music Video, see below:

In case you missed Rowlene’s interview with Que on Lifestyle, listen below to the interview podcast: