ROSEFEST 2020- THE POWER TO SHE to goes digital in a stellar ALL-WOMAN LINE UP

In 2020, internationally acclaimed and award-winning South African s artist Shekhinah’s Rosefest returns for its second edition on Sunday the 11th of October in partnership with the number one youth radio station YFM.

After two successful editions in Johannesburg and Durban in its inaugural year, which featured artists and personalities that included Sho Madjozi, DJ Zinhle, Kim Jayde, Lady Zamar and DJ Doowap. The all-women music festival will this year be a digital music experience that keeps with the spirit and vibe of the festival’s mantra: ‘Power to She!’

Since last year, Rosefest has evolved to become an all-year-round experience through its digital platforms and Sunday conversation series, with the music festival culminating as its hallmark. This year’s virtual music experience will highlight performances and contributions from women artists beyond Women’s Month. In 2020 Rosefest presents another stellar line-up with headline vocalists, rappers, personalities and artists performing alongside Shekhinah, as the experience celebrates the power of connection and collaboration.

Across genres and cultures, Rosefest is about performance with purpose, and support with thoughtful intent. In upholding these values, Rosefest 2020 – Power to She! is proud to play its part in seeking actionable change in the music and creative industries, offering equal opportunity, fair pay and equitable access to development for women – while being mindful of and exploring the context they work and create in.

Backing up purpose with action, Rosefest has set up a partnership with Life Line PMB which will see ongoing support and investment into programs focused on the development of young girls and boys into healthier happier humans. Profits from ticket sales for Rosefest 2020 will be directed towards this objective.



“Rosefest culminates into an amazing music experience, however, the journey of Rosefest has been 8 weeks of creating open discussions with women through conversations like body image, anxiety, gender based violence, bias in the workplace and deeper discussions that highlight women whilst educating society”, says Shekhinah on the evolution of the experience. “It’s been a difficult journey, but I’m so proud that we are making it happen again this year, virtually, and I am in awe of how everyone has come together to make this happen. I’m really excited to work with live broadcasting, and make Rosefest a beautiful experience for everyone – from the artists to the audience.”