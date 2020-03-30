it is a PSA FROM Don Dada AND HIS daughter

The phrase “Sunday kos” or ‘seven colours’ (translating to a delectable Sunday lunch) has been quite a staple in our African households over the years. The reason could be Sundays are the perfect time to bond with family after a hive of a hectic week and what better way to bond if not over some scrumptious meals on your mother’s expensive crockery that is only reserved for special occasions, like when the pastor come over for a visit.

Now with everyone confined at home due to the lockdown, there is no need to wait until Sunday to enjoy your favourite dishes or maybe even add new ones to that list. Robertsons through 21-Day Meal Planner campaign has assembled South African’s top chefs like celebrity chef Lorna Maseko and wellness guru Lisa Raleigh to treat you to an amazing variety of easy recipes to create healthy family meals using everyday staples.

Here is Lorna creating a fabulous pasta dish with authentic South African flavours….

Lisa Raleigh is at your service with some cauliflower soup to tickle your taste buds.

Afterwards, go-ahead have fun and flaunt your cooking skills on social media anything to dilute this Coronavirus panic.