RISING STAR F3 DIPAPA RELEASES THE SHORT FILM OF HIS LATEST EP ‘STATER’

Rising star and ‘Black Is Brown’ signee, F3 Dipapa, releases the short film of his latest project ‘Stater’. The film depicts F3 Dipapa in pursuit of his music journey and what ignites the authenticity of his unique sound. It reflects how he’s been in the industry for a long time and only getting recognition now; this project is just the beginning of what F3 Dipapa has to offer through his talent, a lot more is to follow. F3 shares that his sound is a bit different in that it’s a fusion of Kwaito & Motswako and that this film brings that to life. This project follows the release of F3 Dipapa’s Ep ‘Stater’ that is available on all digital platforms listen here.

Hailing from Kagiso, Krugersdorp, George Modikwe, aka F3 Dipapa, has made incredible waves in the industry, and this is only just the beginning. Dipapa doesn’t come from a musical background, but his love for music has been with him since before he can remember. His great childhood memory was listening to Sunday love jams with his folks which grew his love for iconic artists like Fela Kuti. Although not his genre, Dipapa is heavily inspired by Afrobeat which he believes gives his music more of an edge.

Dipapa has a long history in the industry, and we can confidently say that he truly made it on his own. Having managed himself for a long time, he finally got his big break when he opened Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. He later met Mr JazziQ through a competition by Ricoffy, which led him to join Black is Brown Entertainment in 2022.

Dipapa believes the name of the EP truly epitomizes who he is and that the short film brings the idea and sound to life. A stater is an ancient gold coin, which he compares to a man with experience who brings a different flavor and old-school feel – and that’s exactly what we can expect from this EP. Dipapa anticipates that fans will most likely pronounce it as ‘starter’ which he believes works just as well because “this is only the beginning, I’m still about to give you the main course” he adds. Notable features include Mellow & Sleazy, Kay Invictus and Mr JazziQ.

The whole project truly captures his sentiments about what people expect from him. “What do you want from me? I do a lot, I’m multitalented, I’m a bomb waiting to explode” he explains. We have to say that we completely agree. Hoping to do things differently and bring the kwaito & motswako to light.