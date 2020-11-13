Rising Nigerian talent Superstar Ace set to release a debut EP.

After three major label singles, numerous collaborations, and two years of solid hard work, Superstar Ace presents the logical next step and the culmination of these efforts. ‘Afro Love Story’, written and produced pre-lockdown is just that – a 5 song tribute to love. The first single, dropped, ‘Maria’ is the perfect pre-cursor to the EP, with its slick melody, infectious but subtle groove and at times almost matter of fact vocals.

Says Superstar Ace, “Maria is such a beautiful song which I feel should resonate with anyone who’s ever truly been in love or crave a special significant other. The Afro Love Story EP is exactly what it says, a compilation of love inspired recordings. This is my first body of work, one that’s been due for a while and I’m glad myself & Warner Music is finally sharing this with the world! Enjoy!”

‘Afro Love Story’ drops 20th November on all digital streaming platforms.