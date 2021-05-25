RISING HIP HOP STAR JASON NKANGA TREATS SA FANS TO NEW SINGLE FOREVER

Jason Nkanga, one of Nigeria’s most popular hip-hop artists is treating South African fans to new music this weekend, with the release of his first single “Forever” feat. Dekar Justus- off of his upcoming project.

Watch “Forever” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdvZ_slXql8

Jason and Dekar Justus teamed up to release a classic love song that should be on every r&b or hip hop lovers playlist this weekend. The release of “Forever” follows the remarkable success of his “Know You Better” single and after the release of his tape “REDEMPTION”, the 23-year-old london-born star is ready to officially release his 5th project- details forthcoming.

Speaking about his upcoming project on Nigeria’s top radio station “YNaija”, he said the project is different from his previous work and is excited to officially release it to the rest of Africa.

“My upcoming project is different from all other projects. I’m excited to officially release it to the rest of Africa”

“Forever” is available on all digital platforms.