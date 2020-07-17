RICKY TYLER REASES A NEW ALBUM UNDER Def Jam Africa

26-year old South African Singer/Rapper Ricky Tyler has finally dropped his debut album Small World today Friday. The 14-track album has incredible features with the likes of Alpha P on Peachnut, Harvey on Friday, Nigeria’s M.I Abaga on Mine and Yours as well as KLY on The Substance. Signed to Def Jam Africa, Ricky Tyler closes the album with a rap song May 15th putting his heart on the floor, bare. The album is an honest encounter of his life, from the absence and void of not having his father around, confronting mental illness, losing friends to an accident, the album is beautiful and well put-together.

Stream Small world here