RICKY TYLER REASES A NEW ALBUM UNDER Def Jam Africa

Written by on July 17, 2020

26-year old  South African Singer/Rapper Ricky Tyler has  finally dropped  his debut album Small World today Friday. The 14-track album has incredible features with the likes of Alpha P on Peachnut, Harvey on Friday, Nigeria’s M.I Abaga on Mine and Yours as well as KLY on The Substance. Signed to Def Jam Africa, Ricky Tyler closes the album with a rap song May 15th putting his heart on the floor, bare. The album is an honest encounter of his life, from the absence and void of not having his father around, confronting mental illness, losing friends to an accident, the album is beautiful and well put-together.

Stream Small world here

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Fynn – Zine

July 17, 2020

0 0

Dibi – Kissing My Shoe

July 17, 2020

0 0

Rosa Ree – Sukuma Ndinga – Remix (ft. Rayvanny)

July 17, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Dibi – Kissing My Shoe

Thumbnail
Previous post

Afrostringz SPRINKLES THEIR MAGICAL FLAIR ON FETTY WAP’S ”TRAP QUEEN”

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST