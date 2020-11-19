Relebogile Mabotja and SABC 3 brings a hard-hitting series “Unpacked”

Written by on November 19, 2020

South African Media personality and businesswoman, Relebogile Mabotja  and the public broadcaster SABC 3 have just announced that Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja, the hard-hitting series unpacking real life human interest stories in a candid and unfiltered manner, will launch on SABC 3 in January 2021.

“Our 4pm date has been postponed. I’m beyond ecstatic to announce that @unpackedshow is coming to SABC 3 in January 2021!” expresses Relebogile Mabotja.

 Watch the Unpacked season promo on YouTube and make sure to subscribe to Relebogile Mabotja’s channel

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Slikour hints Skwatta Kamp reunion on new celeb game show!

November 19, 2020

0 0

Corona whisks off mzansi’s Top personalities to an idyllic retreat

November 19, 2020

0 0

BOILER ROOM X BALLANTINE’S TRUE MUSIC  returns in a new guise to reflect the ‘new normal’ 

November 18, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

What by-elections in South Africa say about the ruling party and the state of opposition

Thumbnail
Previous post

50 Cent’s “In Da Club” Reaches 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST