Relebogile Mabotja and SABC 3 brings a hard-hitting series “Unpacked”

South African Media personality and businesswoman, Relebogile Mabotja and the public broadcaster SABC 3 have just announced that Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja, the hard-hitting series unpacking real life human interest stories in a candid and unfiltered manner, will launch on SABC 3 in January 2021.

“Our 4pm date has been postponed. I’m beyond ecstatic to announce that @unpackedshow is coming to SABC 3 in January 2021!” expresses Relebogile Mabotja.

