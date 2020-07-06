Releases LINED UP IN CELEBRATION OF 75 YEARS OF Bob Marley

In observance of the late and legendary Bob Marley’s 75th Birthday, and in honor of the July 1 Internation Reggae Day celebrations, an official music video for Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry,” was released. Directed by Directed by Kristian Mercado Figueroa and and shot in Jamaica and New York City, the powerful visual explores two tales of a family divided by country but connected by their love and want for a better life for their children. We see a strong and loving Mother strive to look after her children in their homeland. At the same time, the Father works tirelessly, isolated in New York City, working as a taxi driver to better provide for his family back home. The video shines a light on the importance of family and connection while confronting the genuine struggles many families face in the modern world, often forced apart due poverty.

In addition to the new “No Woman, No Cry” music video being revealed for International Reggae Day, new music videos as well as all 4 Bob Marley: Legacy Episodes, including the latest installment, Rhythm of the Game, which explores Bob’s longstanding connection between Soccer and his music. A brand new HD music video for “Lively Up Yourself” has also premiered on Friday July 3, via Bob Marley’s official YouTube channel. Filmed in 4K, the video features Bob Marley at the top of his career.

On July 24, one of the world’s best-selling and most loved albums of our time, LEGEND will be released as a limited-edition picture disc. Featuring many of Bob’s most memorable songs, from “One Love/People Get Ready” to “Get Up, Stand Up,” “Is This Love” to “Jammin’,” “Could You Be Loved” to “Three Little Birds,” and eight more classics, in celebration of #BobMarley75, the album will be available in a limited edition picture disc presenting the iconic cover shot backed with a previously unseen image of Bob. Pre-order HERE.

June 26 marked the release of Bob Marley’s Why Should I | Exodus, 6-track EP. Featuring unique remixes, dub versions, and a 12″ extended version of Exodus, the EP is out worldwide from , listen HERE.

On June 12, Bob Marley and the Wailers’ legendary Live At The Rainbow show was live-streamed in its entirety on Bob Marley’s Official YouTube Page. Shot in London on June 4, 1977, amid the punk explosion, Bob was in exile following the release of his legendary Exodus LP; also just six months removed from an assassination attempt as well as a severe toe injury. The concert – the last of the Exodus tour due to the injury – has an undeniable charged, political energy to it. The live show aired in its original performance sequence for the first time this month, having been restored from film to HD video and from original analog to 24-bit audio Watch Bob Marley & The Wailers “Live At The Rainbow” on Bob Marley’s Official YouTube Channel HERE.