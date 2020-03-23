Reathabile gives us something to look forward to during this nationwide lockdown

Written by on March 24, 2020

 

With Coronavirus supremely ruling our streets, it looks like Rethabile’s social distancing has been in studio, she has got us to a brand new single to kick off the cabin fever during this lockdown.

Following throbbing hits like Nmathemba, Umlilo that had rendered an ambience of disarray throughout December, continuously still wreaks havoc way passed the festive season and the recent performance that ignited the stage side by side with her mother at the DSTVMVA. It is rather evident that Rethabile Khumalo does deliver and taking from this snippet of her upcoming song teased on twitter by her mother Winnie Khumalo, our 21 days are bound to be a bliss.

 

Release dates yet to be confirmed.

 

 

