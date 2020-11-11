Sarkodie walked away the biggest winner of the night at the 3MUSIC AWARDS 2020

Saturday May 2nd Ghana held the 2020 edition of the annual 3Music awards at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair. The event was hosted by Radio and TV show hosts, Jay Foley and Naa Ashorkor with intervals of the comedians Clemento Suarez and OB Amponsah.

However because of an embargo on public gatherings winners’ announcements were followed by imaginary applause and acceptance speeches delivered via zoom video conferencing and the whole event was streamed live on JoyPrime and other social media pages.

Rapper, Sarkodie sent his fan raving praises after he wiped away five honours including Music Man of the Year and Hiphop/Hiplife Act of the Year, the Best Rap Performance with his song Who Da Man featuring Kwesi Arthur, best Collaboration Award for his duet with Efya and the SarkNation claiming the Fan Army of the year was a testament that indeed the musician has a whole brigade rooting for him.

The winners of the night also included Kofi Kinaata who won the biggest award of the night which is the song of the year and the Highlife Song of the Year both for his smash titled Things fall apart.

Shatta Wale – Digital Act of the Year.

Stonebwoy – Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year.

Diana Hamilton – Female Act of the Year award and Gospel Act of the Year Award

Efya – Best Female Vocalist