Rapper Gemini Major Drops Island Water EP.



By Philani Mzila



Award winning artist, Gemini Major, releases his highly anticipated new EP, Island Water, which marks his third new project in just over a year, via Rude Major Records.



The EP is a 6-track project with the first single release, “Ewele” featuring Focalistic and Dunnie, took the number #2 spot on Twitter’s trending news on release and followed by the EP’s focus track “Ooh La La” featuring Africa’s fastest rising star, Ayra Starr, was premiered by Umhlobo Wenene with 4.2 million airplay impressions and this by far has been “one of the heaviest songs Gemini Major has ever released”.



“Thank you to everyone who has supported me on my journey. I’ve evolved a lot as an artist over the years. This is the best work that I’ve put out to date and is a project the whole continent can enjoy,” shares Gemini Major.



Rude Major Records is in an exclusive partnership with Ziiki Media with the full production, distribution and marketing of this extended play.



To celebrate the release of Island Water, Gemini Major held a listening party last night that saw the who’s who of the entertainment industry come out and support him with Pearl Thusi taking on the role as MC.



Gemini Major’s new EP release comes off the back of a media tour in Ghana which also saw the multi-talented artist in studio with some of Ghana’s biggest musicians such as Stonebwoy, as well as US rapper, Chance The Rapper, who was also in Ghana.



Make sure to connect with Gemini Major on social media for more music news and be on the lookout for the announcement of a special fan listening party where Gemini Major will give a one-of-a-kind insider event for his supporters.



