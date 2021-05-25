rapper Deto Black drops debut single ‘Tesla’

Johannesburg, Tuesday, 25 May 2021 – Multi-dimensional creative and rising rap artist DETO BLACK unveils her debut single ‘Tesla’ alongside an official music video. The track is the first taken from her forthcoming debut EP due out late June.

Produced by Nigerian new wave artist and producer, Odunsi (The Engine), ’Tesla’ was one of the first tracks DETO recorded last year whilst in London. Encapsulating power and sexuality over a hard trap beat, ‘Tesla’ is an uncompromising anthem that encourages women to tap into and own their sensuality. The track follows on from DETO’s ‘Franchise’ freestyle alongside Skepta, Unknown T and Lancey Foux, released last October.

Speaking about the video, DETO explains: “With this video I wanted to channel the energy that comes from being unapologetically me. My idea of what it means to be a Black African woman and a rockstar; the perfect blend of divine feminine and masculine energy. I worked with the amazing Director, Aidan Zamiri to create very powerful and sexy imagery.”

Stream or download DETO BLACK’s ‘Tesla’ here: https://Platoon.lnk.to/tesla

Watch ‘Tesla’ official music video here: https://youtu.be/vmRPBvALlPM