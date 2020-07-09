Queen of Afrobeats Tiwa Savage drops a new single ”Dangerous Love”

Nigerian-born singer, songwriter and fashion icon TIWA SAVAGE – widely regarded as the ‘Queen of Afrobeats’ – releases her brand new single, “Dangerous Love,” via Motown Records. The song is the first official single taken from her long-awaited fourth studio album ‘CELIA’, aptly named after her mother.

Produced by Cracker Mallo and recorded in Tiwa’s home city of Lagos, Nigeria, “Dangerous Love” is the perfect blend of R&B and Afrobeats. With a powerful, enchanting chorus and silky ‘afro’ beat throughout, the mid-tempo record is a representation of Tiwa’s musical growth and preview to her upcoming project.

“Dangerous Love is such a vibe! It’s a song that is basically about a girl who is dipping in and out of a ‘relationship’ with a guy that really doesn’t deserve her time or attention. She knows that he is bad for her but she gambling with her heart anyway.” Says Tiwa Savage. “I feel like every girl and maybe guys too can relate to this one.”

Savage’s fearlessness in combining various genres has paid off, earning her abundance of award wins and recognitions. In 2018 she made history by becoming the first female to win the MTV European Award for ‘Best African Act’. She has since earned four Channel O Music Video Awards nominations, five World Music Award nominations, MTV Africa Music, BET & MOBO Award nominations and many more.

In 2019 she signed an exclusive recording contract with Universal Records and in September released her first global single titled ’49-99’ under Motown Records. In May, 2020, Tiwa Savage graced the cover of Billboard Magazine’s first issue devoted entirely to Africa alongside Afrobeat superstars Davido and Mr Eazi.

Tiwa was born in Lagos, Nigeria, where she lived until the age of 11 when her parents decided to move to London. In her early days, like most families, she would attend church with her parents and soon developed a love for performing and relocated to London. At the age of 16, Tiwa found herself singing backing vocals for George Michael. As a result of that session, Tiwa quickly found further work over the years with the likes of Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Emma Bunton and Blu Cantrell.

Despite having already completed a degree in Business Administration at the University of Kent, she was focused to continue pursuing music and received a scholarship at the esteemed Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. With her newfound strength to push forward with music, Tiwa moved from London to New York City and began taking meetings with various producers and industry professionals. Inspired and stimulated by the lack of true female superstars in her home country, she moved back to Nigeria.

Savage has also been active in her philanthropic endeavors, supporting various youth engagement organizations and breast cancer screening projects across Nigeria and further afield. Tiwa also is very active in #JusticeForUwa, loudly voicing her disgust at the rape of a young girl in a church in Nigeria, and creating an instagram page @WeAreTiredNg where rape victims can speak out.