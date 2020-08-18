Psychological “facemasks” can save millions of lives

The physical impact of Covid-19 is being dwarfed by the overwhelming psychological ramifications of the pandemic. Numerous data sources are highlighting that the number of psychological casualties has already surpassed the physical casualties of Covid-19

In a recent large-scale Covid-19 democracy survey conducted jointly by the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Change and the Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division of the Human Sciences Research Council, it was found that 33% of South African adults were depressed, 45% fearful, and 29% lonely during lockdown.

An online survey conducted by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), during the first few weeks of lockdown, which included views of over 1 200 participants, revealed that most (65%) of people felt stressed. SADAG is a non-profit organisation and the country’s largest mental health support and advocacy group.

SADAG has since received more calls about anxiety, stress and depression, related to the lockdown. “Before lockdown we received 600 calls per day. Now we get between 800 and 1200 calls per day. Some days are quieter, but when there are changes in [lockdown] regulations or guidelines, there is a slight spike in the number of calls,” said SADAG Operations Director Cassey Chambers.

World Health Organisation is crying out for support for mental health solutions. They have found Health care workers in China with devastatingly high rates of depression (50%) and anxiety (45%) and insomnia (34%). In Canada those indications are equally staggering with 47% of health workers reporting a need for psychological support.

As government is prioritising the curbing of the spread of Covid-19 by enforcing restrictions, similar efforts to support the mental health of people during this time is not being prioritised.

South Africa was facing a mental health crisis prior to the lockdown, and there is a risk it will worsen if we are not proactive in dealing with it, experts have warned.

A group of South African Psychologists have produced a technology solution to help. It is a facemask for the mind, a ventilator for the emotions and a sanitiser for the soul. In collaboration with Mygrow, The Emotional Intelligence Platform, these simple techniques are being made available to South Africans to help fight the psychological side of Covid-19. Join the 30 Day Wellbeing Jumpstart Challenge available to South Africa for free.

Mygrow is an online personal development platform focusing on Emotional Intelligence development.

“COVID & lockdown has made life hard, but life after lockdown seems even harder! Many are realising that the road ahead is full of stress and exhaustion, with no clear end in sight. But one thing has become clear – mental health and wellbeing matters, and all of us need it”, says Mark Baker, CEO of Mygrow.

Mygrow offers the Mygrow’s 30 Day Wellbeing Jumpstart Challenge to help individuals cope with the challenges of the pandemic. Many are realising that the road ahead, post-lockdown, is full of stress and exhaustion, with no clear end in sight.

"The physical impact of Covid-19 is being dwarfed by the overwhelming psychological ramifications of the pandemic. Numerous data sources are highlighting that the number of psychological casualties has already surpassed the physical casualties of Covid-19. And this is just the beginning. Sadly, while the physical preventative measures have been clear (facemasks, sanitise, social distancing) to flatten the health curve, the preventative measures to curb the damage from the psychological curve have been unattended. The impact has been, and will continue to be, devastating", says Mark Baker, CEO of Mygrow.

