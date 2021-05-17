Prolific Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold releases new single “It Is What It Is”

Johannesburg, Monday, 17 April 2021 – Prolific Nigerian artist, Adekunle Gold, releases his newest single, “It Is What It Is”, the first track off his highly anticipated fourth studio album which will be released via Platoon this spring.

Written with a calm mentality in mind, the single speaks to life simply being what it is, and having acceptance over that fact. Calling back to Gold’s wholesome spirit and native roots, the single is his continuation of creating music that speaks to the world.

“The truth about freedom is it is only found in clarity of self. I believe this song is about letting yourself be free from every other voice but the one guiding you internally,” shares Adekunle Gold.

Stream or download Adekunle Gold’s “It Is What It Is” here: http://platoon.lnk.to/it-is-what-it-is

Watch “It Is What It Is” music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgNKzf92gNo

