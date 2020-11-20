Princess Wonda and Mutual Beatz brew up a storm

South London Afro pop power house , Princess Wonda teams up with Male-fronted maverick duo, Mutual Beatz for another chaotic number titled “Long Tin” scheduled for Friday 27th November release. Written and performed by Princess Wonda the single “Long Tin” layers up an ambience for Mutual Beatz’s tidal take over with their upcoming debut album “Sound from Afrika” .

Mutual Beatz are fast-rising afrobeat music producers with great worth ethic that has landed them collaborations with artists such FireboyDML, Dotman, Niniola and Grammy Award Winning Producer Brian Soko. Long Tin is a symphony of throbbing Afrobeat bars laced in lilting melody for an amazing right Yoruba and English. The song centres around a woman who is territorial about the one she loves. She is confident and brazen about her intentions to protect her lover. The words are direct, affirming and empowering for women across the board.

Princess Wonda who freshly hit the industry spanning over 400,000 streams across all platforms and over 400,000 views on YouTube. After her debut single “City Boy”, she released “Bank Stops” and “Bust My Mind” which are expected to feature in her upcoming album in mid 2021.

She was also featured on Vox Africa and was charted #1 twice on iTunes for world music and Top 40 across all genres for a whole week.

Incase you have missed Princess Wonda last time talking about her single “Bust My Mind” Connect Africa Listen here: