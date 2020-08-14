Platinum-selling Sketchy Bongo DROPS cinematic companion visual for Melody his current single

Warner Music South Africa is proud to present the official video for Sketchy Bongo Melody featuring Kyle Deutsch. Starring Kyle Deutsch and actress Suraya Rose playing a modern-day version of the 1920s bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker. The video was shot in a safe house in Johannesburg and is the perfect backdrop for visuals to the tropical, Latin-esque track about a hypnotizing love, a melody that he can’t live without.

Rob Dos Santos directed the video with And Advertising Agency on production had this to say, “The lyrics to Melody revolve around Kyle’s infatuation for a lover and the lengths he would go for her. The idea of the music video was to bring this story to life while adding on an additional layer of intrigue and excitement. To achieve this, we wove the romantic narrative through the planning and execution of a heist as well as the change of plans which is seen in the twist ending. This was without a doubt one of the most exciting shoots I have undertaken for Warner Music. Our shooting schedule took us from rooftops, to the city streets, to an old bank vault located deep in the depths of Johannesburg CBD. Because of this the atmosphere on set was both professional and enjoyable, allowing us to create something which was both organic and entertaining.”