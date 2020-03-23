PILANI BUBU PRESERVES SOUTH AFRICAN CULTURE THROUGH SONG

Singer, Songwriter, TV Presenter, Independent Artist and Creative Lifestyle Activist, Pilani Bubu is a multifarious artist who has independently released three remarkably produced albums titled Journey of the Heart, Warrior of Light and the latest offering and newly launched Folklore: Chapter 1with radio singles such as Boom Che and Baile.

Folklore is defined the expressive body of culture shared by a particular group of people, inclusive the traditional beliefs, customs, and stories of a community, passed through the generations by word of mouth through tales, sayings, dances proverbs, jokes and art forms preserved among a group of people.

A visionary at heart, Pilani’s unique sound is deeply rooted in insightful, artistic and traditional storytelling that finds delight in challenging the audiences that engage with her music, to establish a connection that evokes expressing their true being in whatever inspires them at any given time while also appreciating the alluring foothills and distinct tales of Africa that make us unique people.

“Generations of African history is undocumented or destroyed, the preservation of our culture and beliefs is an important asset, as we define and redefine our own identity. Through the technology of music and art,

we find ways to capture what is left of our folklore and re-imagine the Africa we want to be. In this project, I want to celebrate and treasure traditional folk music in my own way. Giving it a more contemporary setting. Giving it a new meaning. Giving it more context.” – says Pilani Bubu

Pilani has performed at various festivals in and out of South Africa including places such as New Orleans, Romania, Ghana, Mozambique, London and of course South Africa.

Boom Che – EPK

https://youtu.be/YwPiG-lZsJY

Baile – Video

https://youtu.be/gz-MCQLR22o