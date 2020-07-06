Phenomenon, producer, songwriter ELDERBROOK drops an anthemic new single ‘my house”

Grammy and Ivor Novello nominated live ELEDERBROOK has released a new cut in the shape of ‘MY HOUSE’ (produced by Jack Knife Lee; Killers, U2, R.E.M). The new single showcases a different side to the respected UK talent; a playful, funk-infused, synth-led offering which debuts as another impressive teaser from his much-anticipated debut summer album ‘WHY DO WE SHAKE IN THE COLD?’.

The last 12 months has seen ELDERBROOK release a string of impressive new music, continuing to cement him as a multi-faceted talent who can effortlessly explore and push boundaries within his genre, centred around exploring themes of human connection. ‘MY HOUSE follows on from the emotive NUMB and the explosive 2019 RUDIMENTAL collaboration ‘SOMETHING ABOUT YOU’ with the single amassing 50M combined streams, over 11M video views and earning the producer his 2nd #1 at US Dance Radio.

Speaking on the new single, ELDERBROOK quotes; “I wrote this in Lockdown. I was in my cabin studio at the bottom of my garden and looked out and saw my house…when I started the song I thought it would be in the same context as ‘Our House’ by Crosby, Stills Nash and Young. All about how much I loved spending time in my house. When I started writing it, it took on a completely different meaning.

The song focuses on how a lot of people, if not most, always want the next bigger, better thing. Never being happy with what they’ve got. The other side to the lyrics of this song is that a lot of people never stop acting like children; “my house is bigger than your house” “I know you are but what am I” and the whole “I want” culture. Another theme running through is my own experience with childhood and not fitting in anywhere”

Collaborations with Camelphat, Diplo, Black Coffee and Rudimental have earnt him a revered reputation across the board as a live act, multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer/songwriter.

Expect an exemplary debut record that intricately explores themes of identity, emotion and the importance of human connection, presenting ELDERBROOK as a unique artist in the crossover electronic space making emotive, uplifting music with a sensitive storytelling element attached to it.

Speaking on the album narrative, he quotes; “This album is about people needing people and human interaction. The title plays on the idea that we shiver in the cold to let other people know that we need them close. That we show we are sad to let others know we need them. Sonically, the album brings my sound back to a more indie/alternative world than I’ve been in a while. Still taking my love of electronic music but mixing it together with music styles I started with and that I’ve always been inspired by.”