Pdot O announces the delayed release of their EP lost diamonds

The highly anticipated release of the Lost Diamonds Album by Blaklez and Pdot O has been postponed by a week due to last minute logistics. The album is complete and the gents are confident in the release being one of the best albums of 2020 in any genre. The New Release date has been set for the 27th of August 2020 which exactly 6 days after the album was initially due for release and opens an opportunity to market the release to a wider audience. The duo from the capital City is excited about the release and cannot wait to release the 14 track body of work.

The Lost Diamonds team would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused but they are confident it will be worth the wait.