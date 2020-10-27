Paul Will gives fans a run for their Money

Kenyan artist Willy Paul has released a new infectious single titled ‘Collabo’ off his upcoming album Solomon gear up for a release before the end of this year. Smitten Willy out pours his lay out his heart in a flood of emotions to declare his undying love to his woman.

The official audio premiered on October 25th has already collected 30,362 views and it is bound to become even a much more of a social media sensational after his instagram post soliciting fan to flood the timeline with video of themselves singing along to collabo in pursued of 5k.

“Brand new song #COLLABO by non-other than me!! Listen to it and let me know what you think… should the video follow ama namna gani?? Anyway, any one in need of 50k? This is your chance.. Just make a short video clip singing and dancing to #COLLABO the person with the most likes and comments.. will walk away with 50k twende kazi… watu wa kwenda nawaonea 18,”